What Are The Different Types Of Semi-Trailers & How Do They Connect To The Trucks?

Let's be honest: unless you work in the freight industry, it's easy to think of a semi-trailer as just a big cargo box on wheels. In reality, there's a whole variety of semi-trailers out there, each designed with a specific purpose in mind. In fact, if you pay attention, you'll notice that not all these trailers look the same. Some are flat and open, others are enclosed, and some have peculiar shapes that make you wonder what they're carrying.

It's one thing to move items from one point to another. It's another thing entirely to transport them safely, efficiently, and under the right conditions. Whether you're hauling construction equipment that needs special handling, keeping perishable food at the perfect temperature, or transporting bulk materials like grain, there's a trailer built specifically for that job.

So, what exactly is a semi-trailer? It's a type of trailer designed to be hauled by a semi-truck. Unlike a full trailer, a semi-trailer doesn't have a front axle. That means it relies on the truck for both support and movement. In this article, we'll break down the different types of semi-trailers you might spot on the highway and how these enormous trailers connect to the trucks that pull them.

