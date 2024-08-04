Gooseneck Vs. 5th Wheel Trailer Hitches: Pros, Cons, And Major Differences

One of the major perks of owning a big, powerful truck is the ability to haul large loads with the help of various accessories. Even if an object is physically too large to carry around in the bed of your truck, such as a trailer or a camper, you can still take it with you by hitching it to your truck and having it trail behind you. As long as you know how to drive a vehicle with an attached load like this, being able to hitch stuff up to your truck gives you a lot more carrying capacity than you would have with the bed alone. You might want to give a little consideration, however, to the precise kind of hitch you're using, as different setups have slightly different applications.

Two of the most prominent forms of trailer hitches used by trucks today are the gooseneck hitch and the 5th wheel hitch. A gooseneck hitch is much simpler, with the only distinctive element being a silver orb sticking up out of your truck's bed. A 5th wheel hitch, meanwhile, has a higher profile, as it's an entirely separate device that must be mounted to the bed. Both hitch types can handle loads of comparable weight, but the precise way they're installed, as well as how they bend and move while in motion, may influence your decision on which to go with before hitching up.