10 Of The Best New Pickup Trucks For Towing
Pickup trucks are the ultimate workhorses when it comes to hauling heavy loads. They boast sturdy frames, making them ideal for towing everything from campers to trailers to equipment. Under the hoods sit potent engines with enough torque to easily tow heavy trailers, livestock, and boats. However, their capabilities extend far beyond towing. Pickup trucks have spacious beds, providing unmatched cargo space. They also boast impressive ground clearance and four-wheel drive systems, allowing you to navigate challenging landscapes confidently.
In addition to their impressive utility, most modern pickup trucks offer surprising comfort and technology. They have modern cabins with advanced infotainment systems, plush seating, and multiple driver assistance features for a smooth and connected ride. Their unique blend of space, power, and everyday usability helps set them apart, making them the ultimate workhorse for various tasks and lifestyles.
Below, we help you navigate the world of tow-ready trucks, looking into the best new models and ranking them based on their maximum towing capacities. These are the champions of hauling, ready to conquer any towing challenge you throw at them.
Nissan Titan XD – 11,050 Pounds
The 2024 Nissan Titan lineup promises buyers enough muscle to get the job done. The base Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck with innovative touches and Nissan's bold styling. While this pickup truck has enough strength and capability, Nissan offers a mightier Titan XD with a $52,200 starting price. This truck has heavy-duty pickup truck capability, catering to buyers needing a truck for serious hauling and towing. Nissan uses a fully boxed, full-length ladder frame to strengthen the truck. This helps increase its torsional rigidity and stiffness, helping it tackle even the challenging tasks.
Compared to the base Titan, the Titan XD has an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase, making it 11.8 inches longer and three inches taller. Powering the Titan lineup is a mighty 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. This naturally aspirated V8 pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels as standard in the Titan XD. In the base Titan pickup truck, this powertrain gives it a maximum towing capacity of up to 9,290 pounds and a payload capacity of up to 1,710 pounds.
However, the Titan XD has more potential thanks to its unique frame and technologies. It boasts a maximum towing capacity of 11,050 pounds and a payload capacity of up to 2,360 pounds. Nissan fits the Titan XD with trailer assist technologies like the Intelligent Around View Monitor, which makes it easier to line up the trailer. In addition, the Titan XD has a range of available hitches, including the integrated gooseneck hitch mated to the frame and accessible in the bed.
Toyota Tundra – 12,000 Pounds
Toyota introduced the third generation of the Tundra in 2022, refreshing the lineup and helping it better compete with rival full-size pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500. For the 2024 model year, the Toyota Tundra has a $39,965 starting price and seven trims: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone. The revised Toyota Tundra lineup has two engine options: i-FORCE and i-FORCE MAX.
The base versions use the i-FORCE engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 with 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, the engine is slightly detuned in the SR trim, producing 348 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. Toyota's base engine boasts enough torque to rival V8s in the Titan, F-150, and Silverado 1500. The i-FORCE MAX powertrain is the most powerful option, thanks to its hybridization. This twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 pairs with an electric motor, producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque combined. Besides being the most powerful powertrain, the hybrid i-FORCE MAX is also the most efficient, boasting an EPA fuel economy rating of 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined.
Both powertrains pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul driving modes and uphill/downhill shift logic. These potent powertrains help give the Tundra a maximum towing capacity of 12,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,940 pounds. However, this only works with the two-wheel drive SR5 trim with the 6.5-foot standard bed. Fortunately, Toyota fits the 2024 Tundra with helpful tech options like the panoramic view monitor, trailer backup guide, and a blind spot monitor system.
Ram 1500 – 12,750 Pounds
The Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup truck boasting impressive towing capacities, fuel economy, and convenience features. For the 2024 model year, the Ram 1500 has a $39,420 starting price and eight trims: Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, Limited, and TRX. The base trims feature a 3.6-liter Penstar V6 engine with 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. Ram also offers a more powerful 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque for more oomph.
Both engines feature Ram's eTorque system, a 48-volt mild hybrid for improved fuel efficiency. They also pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering two- or four-wheel drive systems. The top trim 1500 TRX has a special engine, a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 with 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. While this helps make the TRX one of the most powerful production pickup trucks, it can't match the hauling ability of the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8. The base V6 powertrain boasts the best maximum payload capacity of 2,300 pounds, while the 5.7-liter V8 delivers the best maximum towing capacity of 12,750 pounds.
To improve the towing experience, Ram equips the 1500 pickup truck with multiple technology features, such as a digital rearview mirror, rear cross path and trailer detection, and a 360-degree surround view camera. The Ram 1500 also has an advanced braking system with 14.9-inch brake rotors. This system helps ensure that you always come to a stop securely, no matter what you are hauling.
GMC Sierra 1500 – 13,200 Pounds
The GMC Sierra 1500 is a versatile full-size pickup truck with impressive hauling capabilities, potent powertrains, and a luxurious interior. Despite being a mechanical twin of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Sierra 1500 competes with full-size rivals like the Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra, Ford F-150, and Nissan Titan. For the 2024 model year, the Sierra 1500 has a $39,695 starting price and eight trims: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate.
The Sierra 1500 lineup has four engine options, the base variant being a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 310 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to a two-wheel or four-wheel drive system. Despite its size, the base four-cylinder engine has an impressive maximum towing capacity of 9,500 pounds and a payload capacity of 2,240 pounds. GMC also offers two V8s: a 5.3-liter with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque and a 6.2-liter with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
In addition, there's a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six engine with 305 horsepower and 496 lb-ft of torque. These engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which, paired with the Max Trailering Package, helps deliver the maximum towing capacity of 13,200 pounds with the turbodiesel. GMC further integrates sophisticated tech, such as a camera system with up to 13 views and a ProGrade trailering system, offering a smart driving experience.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 13,300 Pounds
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is another full-size pickup truck rivaling the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150. For the 2024 model year, the Silverado 1500 has a $36,800 starting price and nine trim options: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, ZR2, and High Country. The lineup has four engine options, the base variant being a 2.7 liter turbocharged inline-4 with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The engine mates with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard.
Chevrolet offers two V8 engines and a Duramax turbodiesel inline-six. The V8s boast dynamic fuel management, with the 5.3-liter variant producing 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The larger 6.2-liter V8 churns out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel is the torquiest, boasting 495 lb-ft of torque and 305 horsepower. These engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the rear wheels as standard. However, Chevrolet also offers optional four-wheel drive with all powertrains.
As standard, the inline-four powertrain gives the Silverado 1500 maximum towing and payload capacities of 9,500 and 2,260 pounds, respectively. The best towing capacity of 13,300 pounds in the Silverado 1500 is possible with the 4WD 6.2-liter V8 and 2WD Duramax turbodiesel powertrains. However, this is only possible with the Max Trailering Package.
Ford F-150 – 13,500 Pounds
The 2024 Ford F-150 is a full-size pickup truck with a modern cabin, powerful powertrains, and heroic towing capacity. The F-150 has a $36,770 starting price and eight trims: XL, STX, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor. As standard, the F-150 is powered by a 2.7 liter EcoBoost engine with 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain enables the base F-150 to have a maximum towing capacity of 7,600 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,785 pounds. The F-150 also has a 5.0-liter V8, a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, and a hybrid 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.
The V8 and the EcoBoost V6 have 400 horsepower, but the hybrid has an output of 430 horsepower. As for torque, the V8 has 410 lb-ft, the EcoBoost V6 has 500 lb-ft, and the hybrid has 570 lb-ft. The V8 boasts better maximum towing and payload capacities of 12,900 and 2,230 pounds, respectively. However, you must equip the F-150 with the EcoBoost V6 for the best towing capacity. This engine enables the F-150 to boast maximum towing and payload capacities of 13,500 and 2,445 pounds, respectively, making it better than its rival full-size pickup trucks.
The hybrid F-150 boasts maximum towing and payload capacities of 11,200 and 1,735 pounds, respectively. While it's not the most capable truck in the lineup, it's better than the base F-150 and has the best EPA fuel economy rating of 22 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. Besides the impressive powertrains, Ford also fits the F-150 with purposeful tech, including advanced driver assist features like a 360-degree camera system, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD – 36,000 Pounds
The Silverado HD lineup promises pickup truck buyers no compromises in comfort and capability. For the 2024 model year, Chevrolet makes some powertrain upgrades, an upgraded interior, and tech upgrades to the Silverado HD lineup. The Silverado HD lineup consists of the 2500HD and 3500HD models, both available in regular, double, and crew cab configurations. For the 3500HD models, Chevrolet offers dual rear wheel options, helping support its impressive trailering capacity.
The Silverado HD lineup is available with two 6.6-liter V8 engine options. The base engine is a 6.6-liter V8 with 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. The second variant is a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 with 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. These engines pair with a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission, powering two-wheel or four-wheel drive systems. With the gasoline V8 and a gooseneck hitch, the 2WD Silverado 3500HD can tow a maximum of 19,090 pounds. However, the turbodiesel V8 and a gooseneck hitch enable the 2WD Silverado 3500HD to tow a maximum of 36,000 pounds.
The Silverado 3500HD boasts a variety of technologies that help the driver tow better. These technologies include trailer-side blind zone alert, adaptive cruise control with trailering, and transparent trailer view for conventional and fifth-wheel trailering. Chevrolet also equips the 3500HD with advanced driver assistance features like a following distance indicator, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision alert.
GMC Sierra 3500HD – 36,000 Pounds
The GMC Sierra HD lineup consists of the 2500 and 3500HD pickup trucks. The HD lineup promises the best capability of any GMC pickup truck thanks to its intuitive tech, potent powertrains, premium amenities, and luxurious interior. For the 2024 model year, GMC adds its most luxurious HD trim, the Denali Ultimate. The Sierra HD Denali Ultimate promises premium comfort and luxury with its exclusive Alpine Umber interior touches, unique grille, exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a standard Kicker audio system.
As standard, the GMC Sierra 3500HD uses a 6.6-liter V8 engine with 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. GMC offers a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 with 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque for more power. These engines mate to a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to two-wheel or four-wheel drive systems. In its base configuration, the GMC Sierra 3500HD has a maximum towing capacity of 18,800 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,290 pounds. The turbodiesel ups this capacity to 20,000 pounds. However, with the Max Trailering Package and the turbodiesel engine, the Sierra 3500HD's maximum gooseneck trailering capacity increases to 36,000 pounds.
GMC also offers a wide variety of trailering technologies, depending on the preferred trim. Some standard options include Tow/Haul mode, trailering mirrors, trailer sway control, transmission temperature gauge, hitch guidance, rear vision camera, smart trailer integration, and integrated trailer brake controller. In addition, GMC offers a Sierra HD Pro Safety Plus Package in some trims with features like trailer side blind zone alert, bed view camera, HD surround vision, and trailer camera provisions.
Ram 3500 – 37,090 Pounds
The Ram 3500 is one of the biggest pickup trucks on the market and part of Ram's Heavy-Duty pickup truck lineup, which boasts extreme performance, durability, luxury, comfort, and innovation. Ram's Heavy-Duty lineup consists of the 2500 and 3500, the most capable pickup trucks in their segments. For the 2024 model year, the Ram 3500 has five trims: Big Horn, Limited, Tradesman, Laramie, and Limited Longhorn.
The lineup features three engine options, the base being a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission with on-the-fly shift mapping and fully electric operation. This helps the base Ram 3500 boast a maximum towing capacity of 18,210 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Ram also offers two highly capable 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six engines with varying outputs. The least powerful of the two produces 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque, helping the Ram 3500 tow a maximum of 22,660 pounds and a payload of up to 6,830 pounds. The high-output turbodiesel boasts 420 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque, giving the Ram 3500 the best maximum towing capacity of 37,090 pounds and a lower maximum payload of 6,560 pounds.
In addition to the 3500's impressive performance, Ram also offers advanced tech features like a digital gauge cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, gauge summary, and trailer tire pressure monitoring. The Ram 3500 also gets a trailer tow package with features like trailer brake status and light check. Additionally, the company offers a digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround-view cameras for enhanced visibility when towing.
Ford F-450 – 40,000 Pounds
The F-450 is part of Ford's F-Series Super Duty lineup, boasting modern tech and capabilities unlike most rivals. The Super Duty lineup ranges from the F-250 to the F-600, all capable of tackling the most challenging jobs. Ford's F-450 is the perfect tool for anyone considering towing and hauling. The F-Series lineup boasts a wide array of powertrains, including a 6.8-liter V8, a 7.3-liter V8, a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8, and a high-output version of the turbodiesel V8. These engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission, powering the two-wheel or four-wheel drive systems.
As for the F-450, it boasts the turbodiesel V8 engine lineup, with the standard engine boasting 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. With this engine, the F-450 has impressive capabilities, managing a maximum towing capacity of 38,600 pounds with 5th wheel or gooseneck towing. The high-output 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 produces 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Despite being the most powerful engine in the F-Series lineup, it enables the F-450 to have the best towing capabilities of any pickup truck. With this configuration, the F-450 can tow up to 40,000 pounds with 5th wheel or gooseneck towing and haul a maximum payload of 6,457 pounds, outcompeting all heavy-duty pickup trucks on the market.
Ford configures the F-450 with a standard 5th wheel or gooseneck hitch package. Furthermore, the F-450 has many optional packages, including a high-capacity gooseneck tow package, a heavy service front suspension package, and a 360-degree camera package. It also features additional driver-assist technologies like onboard scales with smart hitch, trailer theft alert, trailer navigation, pro trailer hitch assist, and intelligent adaptive cruise control.
Methodology
In our quest to identify the leading contenders in the 2024 pickup truck market, we collected towing data from official automaker websites, ensuring we had the most up-to-date information directly from the source. We prioritized data related to towing and payload capabilities, further helping you understand each truck's overall hauling ability. We also looked into additional towing features of all trucks, going beyond their raw capacities. These features range from towing packages to driver assistance technologies.
When presenting this information, we categorize contenders based on their towing capacities, dedicating a section for every truck model and outlining its maximum towing capacity.