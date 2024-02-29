What Is A Bobtail, And How Is It Different From A Semi Truck?

A bobtail is a trucking parlance for a truck without a trailer. Meanwhile, truckers refer to semi-trailers (or semis) as trucks with one or multiple trailers to haul cargo. It means the difference between a bobtail and a semi is the absence of a trailer. It's commonly termed a "cargo-free" truck.

The term "bobtailing" differs slightly from what truckers call "deadheading." Bobtailing is driving a freight truck without a trailer. On the other hand, deadheading means driving a truck with a trailer but without any cargo. Bobtail can also refer to small propane trucks with custom-fitted tanks on the rear bed, resembling a breed of short-hailed cats or bobcats.

Bobtailing, or driving a semi without a trailer, might seem fun, bringing to mind the track antics of semi-truck racing. But in reality, bobtailing generates zero revenue for truckers, and driving a semi without a trailer affects the truck's ride, handling, and stability.