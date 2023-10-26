5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive A Diesel Truck

If you're in the market for a truck, then a model with a diesel engine may be a sensible choice. Despite recent crackdowns on diesel in some countries, the engine type has its positives. A diesel engine usually has noticeably more torque than a gas-powered engine of comparable size. The fuel also tends to be cheaper — it can be tax-free in certain jurisdictions and under certain circumstances. Then there's the lifespan of the engine, as diesel ones tend to feature more precise and robust construction. This means the notoriously reliable engines can perform well for hundreds of thousands of miles.

But diesel also has a few issues. There used to be a fairly significant disparity in performance between a gas-powered car and a diesel. However, turbochargers have since closed the gap, and you may find a modern diesel provides a very solid driving experience. Other differences may be more subtle, and if you're used to a gas-powered car or truck, then you could end up doing something that can severely damage your new diesel. Here are a few things you should watch out for if you own a diesel truck.