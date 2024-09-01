Why Do Semi-Trucks Use Diesel Engines?

Semi-trucks are crucial for getting goods across the U.S., and in 2022, semis achieved $940.8 billion in freight revenue, per TruckInfo.net. But have you ever noticed how the majority of 18-wheelers use diesel engines? Most big trucks operate with diesel over gasoline engines for specific reasons.

Advertisement

There are several things you might not know about diesel engines, such as their ability to offer robust amounts of torque at slow speeds. Diesel engines also last much longer than gasoline engines averaging around 500,000 miles or more. And diesel engines are more efficient than gas as well.

Since 18-wheelers deliver a wide range of goods from food to medical supplies to oil, some experts believe that it would only take one week without the support of the trucking industry before the U.S. would be unable to function normally. First introduced in 1898 (with a steam engine), the semi-truck continued to see improvements over the decades like the addition of the diesel engine, air brakes, and electronic systems.

Advertisement