11 Things You Might Not Know About Diesel Engines

With labels stating "diesel fuel only" and the existence of separate gasoline and diesel pumps, most people know there are distinct differences between gasoline and diesel vehicles that go beyond the funky smell of the latter's exhaust. Furthermore, most people have some awareness that putting diesel fuel in your gasoline-powered car is some kind of sin that will bring the wrath of the car gods down upon you should you even attempt such an act. The truth is that fundamentally, both types of engines share most of the basic principles of operation, but go about the task of converting liquid fuel into kinetic energy in differing methods.

There are reasons why diesel engines are found in buses and dump trucks while gasoline engines are found in motorcycles and sports cars. They use different fuels that have different requirements for how the fuel is burned. However, it's likely safe to assume you have little knowledge of how this is accomplished if you have no formal or even informal training in auto mechanics. I have both. I graduated from technical school in an auto technology course and have worked in the auto repair industry for many years. While my experience deals largely with gasoline engines, I know the fundamentals of both and the many idiosyncrasies between them. Therefore, I have a dozen bits of information regarding the humble diesel engine you may not know, and hopefully you will learn something new.

