The U.S Marine Corps Uses This Special Kawasaki Motorcycle That Runs On Jet Fuel

Besides old and reliable horseback riding — made famous by the 5th Special Forces Group men during the war in Afghanistan's opening stage — speeding across open terrains on an all-terrain motorcycle has been one of the other ways that the U.S military conducts light reconnaissance. While military motorcycles are primarily reserved for special operations forces, the U.S. Marine Corps once fielded over 400 modified Kawasaki KLR 650s (designated the M1030-M1) for scouting, courier, and policing duties.

What makes these motorcycles so "special"? Apart from the Kawasaki bike frame and transmission, the entire vehicle, including the engine, has been stripped out and reworked. Instead of the standard 652cc gasoline engine, the M1030-M1 is fitted with a 584cc diesel engine (a few have increased displacement up to 611cc) from Hayes Diversified Technologies (HDT). Although not powerful, with an output of around 30 horsepower, the diesel engine's high torque at low RPM (about 33 foot-pounds at 4,200 RPM) makes the M1030-M1 far more capable of traversing rough, inclined terrain than its progenitor. Moreover, the engine can propel the bike up to 90 miles per hour, making the low horsepower less of a liability.

Here's the interesting part: Despite being equipped with a diesel engine, the M1030-M1 doesn't often run on standard diesel fuel. Instead, it runs on JP-8 kerosene-based jet fuel. As strange as it sounds, the Pentagon had good reasons to invest in this re-engineering program.

[Featured image by the U.S Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]