Here's Why The M1 Abrams Tank Uses A Gas Turbine Instead Of A Diesel Engine

Since its introduction in 1980, the M1 Abrams has been the symbol of American ground firepower. Even after nearly four decades of service, including combat operations from the deserts of Iraq during the Gulf War to the current conflict in Ukraine, the M1 is still regarded as one of the world's greatest Main Battle Tanks (MBTs).

The M1 Abrams' reputation is not solely due to its status as one of the most widely produced tanks in the world (with over 10,000 units in various versions and upgrades). Nor is it because it is the primary armored workhorse of the illustrious U.S. military. The M1 Abrams has earned its acclaim by being the "few among many" in many facets of its design. It's one of the first tanks to feature composite Chobham armor and later enhanced depleted uranium armor. Then, the Abrams stands out from most other MBTs with its unique powerplant: the Avco-Lycoming AGT1500 gas turbine engine.

While most tanks in the arsenals of other countries run on diesel engines, from Britain's newest Challenger 3 to the German Leopard-2 series, and the Russian T-90M, the Abrams is an outlier. Some exceptions exist, like most versions of the Soviet T-80 tank (except for the diesel-running T-80UD variant), but the Abrams is undoubtedly a special case in the world of tanks. So, what led to this peculiar engine choice?