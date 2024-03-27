The Biggest Weaknesses Of M1 Abrams Tank

There's really no denying the high regard in which the M1 Abrams tank family is held. The original model first arrived with the United States military in 1980, a model that would be equipped with the British Chobham armor, a composite material concept that provides more protection than the simple, increasingly thick metal plates that tanks had traditionally employed prior. With its 105mm L7 main armament, the very first M1 Abrams was a force to be reckoned with.

The Abrams family would represent a huge stride forward for the nation in the arena of the main battle tank, a breed that rose to prominence in the post-World War II landscape. Intended to be resilient but not too heavy, maneuverable but not too light and vulnerable, the Abrams set out to define itself as a versatile and powerful weapon. An effective one it may have proven to be, but it certainly wasn't and isn't a perfect one.

Prominent in global conflict from the Gulf War to the war in Ukraine, the extensive use of the M1 Abrams family has also brought some of its shortcomings to the fore. Let's take a look at the range, weight, anti-tank vulnerabilities, and other prominent weaknesses of this acclaimed tank family.