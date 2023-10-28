The Massive Panzer Tank That Was Terribly Impractical

From nuclear bomb-dropping space shuttles to the most gargantuan gun ever used in combat, Adolph Hitler threw every idea he could think of at the wall to see what would stick during World War II. Some of the weapons devised by the Führer were as oversized as the man's ego, so when he set out to have Porsche build the biggest tank ever and call it a mouse — well, can anyone be all that shocked?

The debacle that was the Panzer VIII Maus (German for mouse) began its slog from idea to reality after Germany invaded the Soviet Union in June 1941. Despite several victories that resulted in the successful capture of vast areas of land, the Germans could not secure Moscow. As the Soviet defenses held firm, Hitler became convinced the war on the Eastern Front would drag on and a titanic tank was needed that could eventually break through Russian defenses and capture the city. The idea was that this tank would be both indestructible and wholly immune to enemy fire.

The Nazis' favorite big weapon builder, Krupp AG of Essen, soon began working on a super heavy tank inspired in part by the KV series of Soviet tanks. In March 1942, the German high command told Krupp to move forward with his designs for a 110-ton tank and to have it operational by the spring of 1943. Oddly, only two weeks later, on Hitler's say-so no less, Dr. Ferdinand Porsche — maker of Hitler's so-called People's Car – was approached to make the exact same tank.

[Featured image by Alan Wilson via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]