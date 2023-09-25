The DD Tank: Britain's Strange Amphibious Swimming Tank

War may be the bane of humankind's existence, but it also drives scientific innovation and technological development that might not otherwise come to fruition. For instance, out of World War II came radar, electronic computers, and blood plasma transfusions. Additionally, the U.S. Army backed the development of the first flu vaccines given to military personnel in 1945 and then to civilians a year later.

It is a prime example showing that need is the driving force behind the actual creation of something instead of merely desire, which reaffirms the age-old proverb that necessity is the mother of invention. There were other zany contraptions that worked in a pinch for short-term projects but never really materialized into world-renowned breakthroughs.

One such creation is the British Duplex Drive (DD) amphibious tank (aka "The Donald Duck Tank" or the "The Swimming Sherman"), which had a considerable impact on the D-Day Invasion but afterward fell off the map into obscurity. Its development started in 1941 when British engineer Nicholas Straussler began devising a way to make a heavyweight tank float and still be a valuable offensive weapon once it clambered out of the water and onto the beach.

Straussler started with British Tetrarch Light Tanks, then progressed to bigger Valentine Cruiser Tanks, but eventually went with M4A1 and M4A4 Shermans. Modified Valentine Cruiser Tanks did see combat, however. The Shermans were equipped with a customized hull-like feature that wrapped around the tank and fitted with a collapsible canvas screen that was raised for water entry.

[Image by Morio via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]