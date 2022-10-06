The Story Behind The Odd Amphibian Military Vehicle-Turned Tourist Attraction

It's 1943, and the United States is in the midst of World War II. The Allied forces must wrest control of Italy from the Axis powers comprised of Germany, Italy and Japan. To do that, they must start with Sicily (the toe of the boot), the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea.

The U.S. Seventh Army and the British Eighth Army joined forces in Operation Husky to keep the Axis armies from moving their most formidable divisions off the island to continue the war on the mainland. Since Sicily is an island, the Allies needed a way to get ammunition, supplies, and equipment from their big, well-armored ships anchored out in open water to the enemy-held beaches and coastline without becoming sitting ducks for Axis artillery.

Until that time in naval history, nothing existed that could expedite the offloading of goods quickly. Large vessels either sidled up next to a dock to unload their wares or sailors used smaller dinghy boats to move things back and forth from ship to shore. Neither of those suited the quick hit-and-run tactics needed for a beach assault.

Enter the DUKW, created by General Motors, which made its first combat appearance during Operation Husky. The DUKW was actually based on GMC's famous 6x6 wheeled CCKW truck introduced in 1941, more affectionately referred to as the "deuce-and-a-half."