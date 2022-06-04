Why Goodyear's Bizarre Glowing Tires Were A Failure

People love their cars; they soup them up and modify them in every possible way, from hydraulics on low riders to blowers on hot rods. Enthusiasts chop tops, add spoilers, light up the undercarriage with neon lights, and deck out their rides with big tires, skinny tires, white walls, and slicks. You'd think a company would be able to capitalize on people's insatiable desire to pimp their rides by making tires that light up. Well, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company did ... way back in 1961, in fact.

According to The Drive, a chemist working at Goodyear by the name of William Larson and coworker Anthony Finelli created a translucent polyurethane material called Neothane, which was designed to be poured into tire-shaped molds, after which point it would be baked in an oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit (via IEEE Spectrum). Because of this, making Neothane tires was far easier than making traditional tires, prompting Goodyear to go so far as to claim the synthetic material was better than its traditional rubber counterpart. That, however, didn't prove to be the case for long — while the translucent appearance made it possible to create glowing tires, the final products had the tendency to melt while driving.