This Nazi Aircraft Designed For Bombing New York Was Also A Space Shuttle

During World War II, the Nazis were incredibly adept at creating uber-secret weapons. Some worked, others didn't. Thankfully, a few never got off the design page and into the final creation stage. If they had, we might all live in an alternate world. The "Silbervogel" (German for "silver bird") is precisely one of those weapons.

Germany's then-Air Force chief Hermann Goering said that his military didn't have a bomber capable of dropping 4.5 tons of bombs on New York, a move that "would at last stuff the mouth of arrogance across the sea." By 1942 the Nazis still didn't have the technology and ordered the German Ministry of Aviation to work on the "Amerika Bomber" program for the Luftwaffe.

The goal was to build a "suborbital rocketship" that could make it over the Atlantic Ocean, drop bombs on a target anywhere in the United States, and return home intact to be used again. Austrian aeronautical engineer Eugen Sänger and mathematician Irene Bredt submitted their proposal for the Silver Bird.