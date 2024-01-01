Tank Trophy System Explained: What It Is And How It Works

Tanks are among the most devastating weapons ever devised. In a very real way, they have come to define warfare in the 20th and 21st centuries — rolling inexorably on their tracks and wielding formidable cannons affixed to their turrets.

Military technology, however, continually evolves. New threats are identified, weaponry is devised to counter it, and in turn, the initial threat is further developed in order to circumvent evolving problems. It's not enough for a tank to simply have a huge, varied arsenal of firepower, then. It also needs to be able to resist some of the punishment being launched back at it in response. They are, after all, not the speediest, most agile vehicles, and they're generally very big. The M1A2 model of the famed M1 Abrams tank, for instance, is a 62.5 tonne behemoth. This all adds up to what could be just a huge target without the proper protection.

Fortunately for tankers, engineers have devised some inspired solutions to the conundrum of protective measures for tanks. Here's an in-depth look at the Trophy system, how it defends tanks from attack, and how it differs from some more conventional concepts like the installation of heavier armor.