From Blitzkrieg To Stalemate: How Tanks Shaped The Course Of WW2

World War I was the most devastating conflict in human history up to that point. It raged for four long years, and on its conclusion, there was hope that such a calamity would never happen again. Tragically, in September 1939, the invasion of Poland brought World War II to the European continent. This war would consume much of the planet for even longer: six years.

Over these six years, territory across the planet was claimed and reclaimed with each new offensive and counteroffensive. The momentum of all of this, however, was wildly changeable, and even the mighty German war machine couldn't simply press forward at top speed at all times. In fact, the period from September 1939 to May 1940 was so devoid of action that it came to be known as the Phoney War.

One big factor in the momentum of combat, of course, is the balance of forces on either side of any given battle. The latest and most devastating weapons, such as tanks, can easily overwhelm a foe if deployed where they can't be effectively countered, but what if weapons of equal potency meet? A protracted stalemate can be the result.

Tanks proved instrumental in the ebb and flow of World War II during both its (in terms of territorial changes) busiest and slowest periods. Here's a look at how things developed in that sense.