The Major Differences Between WW1 And WW2 Tanks

Tanks used in the Second World War evolved significantly compared to the Great War, going from slow, cumbersome armored pieces of rolling artillery whose effectiveness in many situations was questionable to machines with enough firepower and mobility to change the course of a battle. The basic principles of what a tank was remained the same between the two wars, but by the time World War II broke out, major advances in armor, turret technology, and propulsion made tanks much more effective and versatile.

The idea of the tank can be traced back centuries. One of the most famous early tank designs is Leonardo da Vinci's armored car, penned in the 15th century. It was a conical vehicle envisioned to be made out of thick wood, with guns sticking out in every direction, similar to what you would see on a period warship, but it didn't have a turret.

This seems to have loosely served as the inspiration for the first tanks that served in World War I since they too lacked the big rotating top turret. Many early WWI tanks had their turrets mounted on the side of the vehicle, much like da Vinci's original design, although this approach was gradually dropped in favor of the layout we today associate with tanks.

