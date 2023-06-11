5 Of The Most Iconic Military Motorcycles Of All Time

Military motorcycles are a thing of beauty — they must be customized for heavy-duty use and reliability. Military applications demand that motorcycles perform in all conditions and without hesitation. Failure could mean the difference between life and death, after all. A commuter motorcycle may have all kinds of features and a powerful engine, but performance is typically road-based and doesn't account for the potential for routine gunfire or a need to survive being dropped out of an airplane.

Militaries worldwide have relied on the motorcycle for fast, agile transportation. Shuttling messages between camps or scouting are often a job for these speedy and highly mobile vehicles. Motorcycle riders have also been known to participate directly in battle, with heavier motorcycle builds carrying a sidecar that has often sported the classic machine gun mount alongside the passenger.

Across the board, military motorcycles are some of the most fascinating pieces of equipment that service members use regularly. They can appear so pedestrian in their construction, but make no mistake; these specialized transportation tools are built for the most challenging jobs. These are five iconic models that have ever spent time on the battlefield or doing the essential fieldwork just behind it.