From '85 To '23: The Evolution Of The Army Humvee

In June 1940, the United States Army needed a 1/4-ton "light reconnaissance vehicle." Of the 135 automakers they asked to submit bids, only three took them up on the offer (Bantam, Willys, and Ford), and in November 1940, the Willys-Overland company produced a prototype called the "Quad." Over the next four decades, the "Jeep" was the military's workhorse, capable of doing almost everything asked of it, and became a true vehicular legend.

By the end of the 1970s, the battlefield had drastically changed. The Vietnam War was a much different beast than World War II, and the Jeep could not keep up with the exponential modernization of weapons systems and tactics. Instead of redesigning the Jeep, the Army issued another request for proposal (RFP) in 1979 for an entirely new tactical vehicle to replace its aging warhorse.

AM General, Chrysler Defense, and Teledyne Continental were given contracts to create prototypes for a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle referred to as HMMWV, or more colloquially, the Humvee. By 1981 the Army picked AM General to build more, with additional development and testing of those prototypes occurring throughout 1982.

AM General was created as a separate company in 1971 but had direct ties to a long line of automakers going back to 1852 with Studebaker, then on to Willys, Jeep, and eventually American Motors Corporation (AMC). In 1983, the Army was satisfied with AM General's work and awarded them a five-year contract worth $1.2 billion to become the Humvee's sole supplier.