How The MRAP Was Built To Survive Massive Explosions

In 1984, the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (also known as the Humvee) replaced the U.S. Army's tried and true tactical vehicle, the M151 Jeep. It first served in Operation Just Cause during the US invasion of Panama in 1989 and gained much greater recognition a year later in the Gulf War.

The Humvee served as a primary tactical vehicle for the better part of the next two decades. As enemy tactics changed, the Army added even more armor to something that was only meant to be lightly armored to begin with. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) embedded in the ground were problematic because they directed attacks at the most vulnerable spot on the Humvee – its underside. As the IED threat grew, the military added additional armor to the flat-bottomed Humvees, but that still didn't adequately protect the troops inside.

So the military chose to use an entirely different type of vehicle known as an MRAP, or Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected armored vehicle, to combat the issue. What makes an MRAP so much different from a Humvee is the design of the undercarriage.

The Rhodesian and South African armies had used early versions as far back as the 1970s. In 2004, Force Protection, Inc. unveiled its first MRAP based on similar designs that used a V-shaped belly named the COUGAR.