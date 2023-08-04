Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A Military Humvee

The very first thing you need to know is that a Hummer is not a Humvee. A Hummer is the street-legal consumer version of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) used by the military in combat.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did, in fact, observe a convoy of Humvees while filming "Kindergarten Cop" in 1990. Thinking they looked incredibly cool, he called the company that made them, AM General, which in turn directly led to the development and eventual sale of the civilian Hummer to the public. As a result, Schwarzenegger received the first production Hummer H1 in 1992 and has owned several othersover the years.

But not everyone wants a civilian Hummer ... you might want the rough and tumble (but not street legal) military Humvee version. That's fine, and it's something you can totally do, but it's not quite as simple as strolling onto a used car lot, dropping a wad of cash, and driving off into the sunset. Before you can drive around like G.I. Joe, let's dive into what you need to know.