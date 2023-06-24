10 Best Military Light Utility Vehicles In The World In 2023

Before Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone were seen cruising around town in their respective Humvee and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, these all-terrain people carriers played a far more important role on the world's stage as essential articles of military machinery. Ever since horses were phased out and armies were mechanized, the Military Light Utility Vehicle (or LUV) has been integral to infantry utility service, with vehicles such as the Willys Jeep, Land Rover, Humvee, and G-Wagon proving invaluable for a variety of applications. These include transporting goods and personnel, carrying mounted weapons, medical evacuations, reconnaissance, and many other purposes.

LUVs are the lightest weight class of any military vehicle. They vary from commercially-available vehicles repurposed for military use, such as the ubiquitous Toyota Land Cruiser, to purpose-built machines, such as the bespoke Boeing Phantom Badger. While most Military Light Utility Vehicles are markedly different from one another, they all share some common characteristics. For example, they are usually all-wheel drive, have all-terrain capabilities, sparse armor, and the capacity to carry at least four people.

During World War 2, the 4x4 Willys Jeep was the first vehicle created for the Army's new class of light vehicles weighing less than a ton, and the German equivalent was Volkswagen's Kübelwagen. Successive militaries utilized various forms of LUV ever since, and they are now considered a fundamental part of any mechanized fighting force. The following are the best Military Light Utility Vehicles that are currently in operation worldwide.