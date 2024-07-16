What Are Diesel Exhaust Tips And Why Are They Vented?

The exhaust tips of a diesel truck have a similar function to the muffler tips of a gasoline vehicle. It routes the exhaust gasses at the vehicle's rear, while serving as a cosmetic purpose on some cars. Meanwhile, aftermarket exhaust tips for diesel engines have different designs, materials, and construction techniques to augment the exhaust sound while adding a dose of style.

However, what about diesel trucks with vents behind the exhaust tips? To understand the purpose behind this quirky feature, we'll need to take a short trip under your vehicle, particularly the exhaust system. All diesel vehicle and engine manufacturers use DPFs — or Diesel Particulate Filters — to meet U.S. EPA 2007 emission standards. Heavy-duty and commercial highway engines and vehicles are required to use "high-efficiency catalytic exhaust emission control devices or comparably effective technologies."

Typically located inside a diesel engine's exhaust system (after the exhaust temperature sensor, and ahead of the NOx catalytic converter), the DPF captures soot and other nasty combustion byproducts and burns it periodically via a regeneration cycle.