How Long Can Diesel Fuel Be Stored Before It Starts Degrading?
The invention of the internal combustion engine in the late 19th century altered the course of civilization, profoundly transforming transportation, industry, and everyday life. Various fuels were tested in the early days, but gasoline showed itself to be the best choice. For decades, it was viewed as pretty much the only choice, even though a German inventor named Rudolf Diesel had developed a more efficient alternative engine in the 1890s. The adoption of diesel engines only began to accelerate after World War I, and further expanded during and after World War II.
If you live in the United States, it's more likely that you drive a gasoline-powered car, as opposed to a car with a diesel engine. But even if your vehicle isn't powered by diesel fuel, you might need to use it for other purposes, which begs the question: How long can diesel fuel be stored before it starts degrading?
What you need to know about storing diesel fuel
All petroleum-based fuels have a limited shelf life and degrade over time. How fast they degrade depends on various factors, most of which are related to how they are stored.
With diesel fuel, any exposure to air, high or extremely low temperatures, moisture, or contaminants can lead to faster degradation. Diesel fuel should be stored in a cool and dry place, away from moisture and sunlight. The tank in which it is stored needs to be kept clean, sealed tightly, and ideally protected with some type of covering.
If you plan on storing your diesel fuel outdoors, you need to take additional precautions; for example, you might consider investing in a high-quality storage tank designed specifically for outdoor use. Remember, using degraded diesel fuel can cause damage to the engine.
So, how long can diesel fuel be stored? The answer is, it depends on how and where you store it. In general, however, diesel fuel can be stored for between 6 and 12 months.