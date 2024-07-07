How Long Can Diesel Fuel Be Stored Before It Starts Degrading?

All petroleum-based fuels have a limited shelf life and degrade over time. How fast they degrade depends on various factors, most of which are related to how they are stored.

With diesel fuel, any exposure to air, high or extremely low temperatures, moisture, or contaminants can lead to faster degradation. Diesel fuel should be stored in a cool and dry place, away from moisture and sunlight. The tank in which it is stored needs to be kept clean, sealed tightly, and ideally protected with some type of covering.

If you plan on storing your diesel fuel outdoors, you need to take additional precautions; for example, you might consider investing in a high-quality storage tank designed specifically for outdoor use. Remember, using degraded diesel fuel can cause damage to the engine.

So, how long can diesel fuel be stored? The answer is, it depends on how and where you store it. In general, however, diesel fuel can be stored for between 6 and 12 months.