5 Easy Performance Upgrades For Your Diesel Truck

Rudolf Diesel developed the engine technology that bears his name in the late 19th Century. Since then, diesel engines have become popular for their reliable and efficient operation and long life. Gasoline and diesel engines share a basic structure and set of operating principles, but higher compression ratios and diesel fuel's higher energy capacity make diesel engines more efficient than their gas counterparts. This advantage is most significant in terms of torque output and at low RPMs, which makes diesel better suited to heavy-duty applications like farm equipment and trucks. Gas engines are better suited to vehicles where acceleration is more important, like sports cars.

Most modern diesel engines employ turbochargers to help close this gap, even larger ones like the 6.6 liter Duramax diesel that Chevrolet developed in partnership with Isuzu. The version of that engine that powers the 2024 Chevy Silverado is capable of 470 horsepower and an astonishing 975 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, GM's L8T 6.6 liter gas-powered V8 makes 404 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque.

It's not just the Duramax that can yank tree stumps with ease; the Cummins 6.7 liter turbodiesel found in many Ram trucks can generate as much as 420 horsepower and 1,075 pound-feet of torque. Despite those whopping power numbers, truck owners are always looking to get more out of their diesel engines. SlashGear is here with a few simple tips to show you how to do just that.