The Reason Why There Aren't More Naturally Aspirated Diesel Engines

If you've shopped for a new car or SUV in recent years, you might have noticed the increasing prevalence of turbodiesel engines in the lineups of cars, trucks, and SUVs offered by modern automakers. Rudolf Diesel built his first engine prototype in 1893, but the first diesel-powered car, a Cummins-powered Packard, didn't come around until 1929. That engine — like most of the ones used in passenger cars and light trucks through the mid-20th century — was naturally aspirated, channeling air to the intake without the help of a turbocharger. Truck manufacturers began using turbochargers on commercial vehicles in the 1950s and '60s to help large load-hauling vehicles keep up with traffic on the new interstate highway system, and the 1978 Mercedes-Benz 300 SD was the first turbodiesel car available in the United States.

Volkswagen used a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter diesel engine in the Golf between 2004 and 2008, but fraudulent claims regarding its TDI series of turbodiesel engines led to the Dieselgate scandal shortly afterward. According to Go Mechanic, 98 percent of the diesel engines used in modern cars and trucks are turbocharged.

Diesel engines generally last longer than their gasoline counterparts, but why aren't there more non-turbo diesel engines?