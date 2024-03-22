How Is Diesel Engine Oil Different From Conventional Oil?

Driving a car with a diesel engine instead of a gasoline one, particularly if you already have experience driving a gasoline engine, is all about memorizing (and occasionally breaking) habits. One of the biggest of these habits is choosing the right fuel at the gas station. You always need to remember to use the diesel pump rather than the regular gasoline pump, and forgetting to do so could have some nasty consequences.

However, fuel isn't the only major difference in the use of a diesel engine. In addition to the fuel you put in the tank, you also need to be mindful of the oil you use in the engine. It doesn't sound like the kind of situation where there would be a tangible difference, as the oil isn't directly powering the engine, but it's still quite important.

There are a handful of small, yet key differences between diesel engine oil and conventional/synthetic oil, and could make the difference between clean operation and half-baked sputtering. Make sure you know those differences before you grab one of the popular brands off the shelf.