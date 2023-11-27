What To Do If Regular Gas Gets In Your Diesel Engine

Diesel is not gas. While it comes from the same source as gasoline (crude oil), under no circumstances should diesel-powered vehicles function using gasoline. Gas combusts very differently from diesel, and putting it in your diesel-powered engine could cause irrevocable damage — just like what would happen if you put diesel in your gas-powered car.

If this happens to you, do not start your engine because doing so will cause the pumps to move gasoline into the engine. Not only will this lead to your engine knocking and misfiring, but it could damage mechanical parts and ruin your fuel system. Diesel has lubricating properties that gasoline lacks; the extra friction could cause serious problems.

This issue may be more common than you might think. It's easy to forget what kind of fuel your vehicle needs, especially if you were using a gasoline-powered car before switching to a diesel one. But when this happens, your priority should be getting the gasoline out of your car's tank ASAP.