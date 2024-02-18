Everything To Know About The Saab Sonett

Today, Saab is best known for its fighter jet, the JAS 39 Gripen, but once upon a time, they made automobiles.

Despite the similar-sounding name, Saab's Sonett is not a poem but the only "true" sports car the Swedish automobile manufacturer ever produced. Built between 1955 and 1974, the Sonett was released in three different versions, with the first (1955 – 1957) and second iterations (1966 – 1969) having a nearly decade gap between releases.

So, much like the ancient proverb about cats having nine lives, you could say this car also had multiple lives. But to properly tell the Sonett's origin story, we must first jump back to the late 1940s, when Rolf Mellde was in charge of Saab's engine development. Mellde was an auto racing fan who was able to nudge the company into the motorsports arena, where Saab cars subsequently won several races into the 1950s.

By the autumn of 1954, Mellde was intent on getting the Swedes to build a sports car. At first, Saab balked at the idea, so on his own initiative and off the company clock, he began working on a two-seat roadster. In January of '55, Mellde returned to upper management armed with a final blueprint for what he unofficially dubbed the Saab 94.

This time, he was given the green light and joined forces with Saab's in-house designer, Sixten Sason. Work began by using an assortment of different and sometimes advanced (at the time) materials that had rarely been used in the automotive world.