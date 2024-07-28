Here's Why Diesel Fuel Is Usually More Expensive Than Gas

When weighing up an expensive new purchase, it's important to consider every facet of the issue. With vehicles, for instance, it's not just about the heavy initial outlay, but running and maintenance costs too. For instance, a model with a heftier sticker price may cost you less overtime if it's cheaper to refuel. Unfortunately for diesel drivers, this doesn't tend to be the case.

As we reported in our comprehensive comparison of diesel versus gas engines, the former variety is typically a powerhouse reserved for heavy-duty work, due to its high torque and power coupled with the sheer efficiency of the engine. A significant downside of diesel, however, is that it is often more expensive. On July 22, 2024, Statista reported, the average price of a gallon of diesel across the United States was $3.83, while regular gasoline stood at a significantly lower $3.5 per gallon. For particularly hungry and hefty diesel engines, then, the result can be a very significant price disparity.

What many drivers will want to know, then, is why is there such a difference? Let's take a look at the fundamental differences between diesel and petrol, and how they can translate to such a difference in the price of filling that precious tank. As well as this, we'll see that diesel used to be the cheaper option per gallon, and what happened to cause this dramatic shift.