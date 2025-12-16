This State Wants Drivers To Start Paying By The Mile As EV Popularity Climbs

Between corporate regulations tightening on automakers year after year and gas prices climbing for consumers, more people are looking to alternative fuels than ever before. These include EVs, hybrids, PHEVs, and even hydrogen-powered cars like the Toyota Mirai, all adding up to good news for penny-pinchers at the gas pump, or so one would anticipate. Enter the state of California, with a radical new concept that aims to level the efficiency playing field by taxing drivers per mile rather than per gallon of fuel bought.

This policy, officially known as the road charge, is designed as a road tax to help fund continuous road maintenance and development by supplementing or perhaps even replacing gasoline taxes in California. The Golden State already features the highest tax in the continental United States, raising gas prices all the way to an average of $4.375 as of December 2025, which the state pumps back into its road infrastructure. On average, a Californian pays roughly $300 a year in gasoline taxes, coupled with some counties issuing separate sales taxes for similar purposes. However, with the rise of hybrids and EVs, less and less drivers are paying that much per year, and the transportation budget is taking a hit as a result.

In other words, this proposal — and it is still a proposal, no official date has been set for any hard implementation — directly targets these consumers by making it so that every car, from the most inefficient junker to the top of the line EVs, must pay their way by the distance they travel, not how much fuel they consume. Let's dive in and explore the particulars of this hypothetical policy and who would be affected for better or worse.