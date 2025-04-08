Is It Practical To Use A Classic Car As A Daily Driver?

Classic car ownership is a relatively niche but increasingly-popular facet of automotive culture. Many enthusiasts feel that the average modern car has lost its character, so much so that a well-maintained classic car represents a breath of fresh air in an increasingly digital, minimalist world. They're often eye candy, magnets to fellow enthusiasts, and generally interesting (if finicky and nuanced) to drive regularly. But is it even a good idea to daily a classic (30+ year old) car, and how practical is it, really?

I myself fall into this camp, having never owned a vehicle one might consider "modern." I've maintained my classic Jeep Cherokee for 14 years and 200,000 miles (and counting), dailied a '73 Volkswagen Super Beetle for five years, and owned and worked on various other historic cars as a mechanic. I love maintaining and driving these machines, and they've provided some of the finest smiles and unbearable headaches of my life. This article will elaborate such moments, inherent to not just owning, but regularly driving classic cars.

My short answer, though: unless you're wealthy, you own something you know is reliable, or you understand what you're getting into with the process of making such a car reliable – no, it's not practical to daily a classic car. They're not terribly safe (even full-size Detroit iron), poorly-equipped, and (usually) don't handle as well and aren't as fast as modern cars. They require specialized care and mechanical know-how to properly maintain, and good luck finding parts for weird models. However, if you can handle all that, then driving and caring for a classic car regularly can be an incredibly rewarding experience, and here's why.

