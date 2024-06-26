The Reason Jeep Discontinued The Cherokee After Nearly 50 Years

Jeep introduced the SJ Cherokee in 1974, then updated it to the XJ version for the 1984 model year. That model held fast through 2001, thanks in large part to the dependable 2.5-liter inline four and 4.0-liter straight six engines developed by American Motors, which owned the Jeep brand from 1970 through 1987. The Cherokee badge went on hiatus in the United States from 2002 through 2014, when the model known globally under that name was sold as the Liberty in its home market.

The fifth of the five generations that debuted in 2014 placed second to the XJ in our rankings of every Cherokee model, based largely on prestigious honors bestowed on it by Motor Trend and Motor Week during that era. Those awards weren't enough to keep the Cherokee in Jeep's lineup past the 2023 shutdown of the Belvidere, Illinois plant where it was manufactured, but why was the Cherokee discontinued?

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]