10 Low Maintenance Classic Cars That Deserve More Attention

While it's just about the least practical car on the road, a Caterham Seven is also one of the most unique to drive. Being a kit car, it's easy to disassemble and replace components by design. However, its simple construction means that major repair work won't be a regular occurrence. Few other sports cars are so simple to keep running.

The Caterham Seven has been in production since the '70s, and before that, it was sold under the Lotus brand for another two decades prior. The basic design has remained unchanged since then, but over the years, several more modern powertrain components have been added. These vary by age — for example, some cars use Ford engines, while others use Suzuki or Rover engines — but none are known to be particularly troublesome.

The car is designed to be worked on at home by someone with the relevant level of technical skills, and depending on an owner's location, the nearest specialist may be many hours' drive away. So, the Seven is best suited to someone willing to do service and repair work when things go wrong, but also unwilling to brave the unreliability woes that are a feature of so many other British cars. The Seven is unlike most classics, in many ways — not least because, when looked after correctly, it should be a reliable weekend toy.