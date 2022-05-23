This Record-Breaking Volvo Has Over 3 Million Miles

Modern Volvo cars are renowned for their safety, but the owner of the longest-driven car in the world had other things in mind than playing it safe. Instead of storing cars in garages as an investment, science teacher Irv Gordon bought a Volvo P1800 with the intention of driving it ... a lot. In fact, he drove it so much that his P1800 earned the Guinness World Record for racking up the highest vehicle mileage ever, with an odometer clocking in at an astounding 3.03 million miles as of 2014. Gordon bought his cherry red Volvo coupe for $4,150 in 1966, and had since driven it so often he's traveled a distance comparable to circling world's circumference over 100 times.

Gordon told Volvo that it was not his intention to reach the record-breaking mileage feat; he just enjoyed driving his P1800. The Long Island resident said that he "immediately fell in love" upon purchasing the car, and "couldn't stop driving" afterwards. As for the mileage, it was regularly driven on a 125-mile daily commute, reaching a total distance average of about 100,000 miles per year. However, that barely scratches the surface when it comes to this classic coupe's interesting tidbits.