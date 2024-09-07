10 Ways A Volkswagen Super Beetle Is Different From A Standard Beetle

They've been classics for decades now, but people are still just as interested in Volkswagen Beetles as they were when the car first came out in 1938. While we don't call them Type 1s today — the favorited term is either Beetle or Bug — the earliest Volkswagen turned heads from the moment it rolled off the assembly line in Germany.

Advertisement

Classic Volkswagens are still worth buying today, but as you might expect, not every old VW is the same. Volkswagen released many variations of the Type 1 over the years, and — after a hiatus — modern "new" Beetles were still produced right up until 2019. As for the older VW Bugs, many are still on the road, which can make it hard to tell what model you're looking at.

Almost every iteration of the Beetle made changes, and some years and models have only telltale signs of their differences. Those differences can cause problems when you take your car into the shop or try to order parts.

One of the most distinct types of Beetles is the Super. Super Beetles (1302 and 1303 model numbers) might look the same as a standard Beetle at first glance, but there's much more happening than you might realize. Here are 10 ways that Volkswagen Super Beetles differ from standard Beetles, and how to identify whether yours is Super or Standard.

Advertisement