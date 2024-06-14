11 Reasons A Classic Volkswagen Beetle Is Still Worth Buying Today

Despite how enticing a brand-new car might be, not everyone is interested in driving the newest and flashiest vehicle. Even if a used vehicle is at the top of your list, there's no reason your daily driver has to be boring. If you're considering buying an older car, there are a number of reasons a Volkswagen Beetle is not only a smart purchase, but a fun one, too.

A classic Volkswagen Beetle (think pre-1990s) is an offbeat pick to be sure, but ask anyone who's driven one, and they'll probably tell you they don't regret it! Whether it's a daily driver or a conversation piece only driven to VW events, a Beetle will turn heads. Finding one in the condition you want could be a challenge, but there's good news. With 21.5 million first-generation Beetles sold since 1945, there are plenty still on the road in the United States today — and that's not counting the modern Beetle, or the later model years manufactured in Mexico.

Whether it's a completely restored VW that is showroom ready or one that you might have to push (well, tow) home, there are many reasons a classic VW Beetle is still worth buying in modern times.