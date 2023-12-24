Here's How Much A Split-Window Volkswagen Beetle Is Worth Now

There have been hundreds of beautifully designed automobiles where master vehicle stylists and engineers create shapes and lines that have endured in the public consciousness. We all have an idea of what a beautiful car looks like. One vehicle has stood the test of time that not many may call "beautiful" — the Volkswagen Beetle.

This roundly shaped compact car spent over 80 years in production in various forms before finally being shuttered by Volkswagen in 2019. It's one of the most unforgettable vehicle designs of all time. However, there was one design element that was abandoned about 15 years into the car being manufactured. The early models of the VW Beetle featured a split rear window. This was replaced in 1953 by a full, single oval window, according to Vehicle History.

Although the split window may not be the most practical design when it comes to driver safety, the rarity of this vintage design has become something of a collector's item for some car enthusiasts, making what was once a modestly priced vehicle, relatively speaking, into something that could cost you quite a bit of money.