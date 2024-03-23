Do Automatic Or Manual Transmissions Get Better Gas Mileage?

Whether an automatic or manual transmission is a better choice has been an ongoing gearhead grudge match for the best part of a century. There are several pros and cons for both, and each brand of enthusiast has valid reasons for preferring one over the other.

Gas mileage in particular is often a big talking point when comparing the two options. It's been a long-held general belief that manual transmissions do, in fact, get better gas mileage compared to automatic transmissions in the same model vehicle. Learn to drive a stick and, at least according to this argument, you'll save anywhere from two to five miles per gallon. That could represent savings of $100 to $400 or more in gas per year. Obviously, the overall cost will vary based on a given car's mpg, miles driven per year, and local gas prices, but it certainly seems like a chance to save.

Is that actually true? Do automatics really burn through gas a bit faster than manuals? Is the price discrepancy that severe? As is often the case with these kinds of technological myths, the answer is "yes and no."