5 Warning Signs Your Transmission Is Going Bad

The transmission is one of the most vital components of a car. It's thanks to the transmission that you have the kind of minute control over your vehicle necessary for safe driving, including shifting gears on both automatic and manual transmissions and regulating how much power is generated by your engine. Without a functioning transmission, your engine would generate so much power that it'd shake itself to pieces!

Given all of this, it shouldn't be surprising that a car without a functioning transmission is not safe to drive. In the event your car's transmission suddenly fails while you're out on the road, your engine could stall out, leaving you with substantially less control over the giant metal box you're sitting in. To ensure that this doesn't happen, you should keep your eyes and ears open for the tell-tale signs of a failing transmission, and get yourself to a mechanic as soon as you spot them.