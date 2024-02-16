Here's How An Automatic Transmission Works

Though the pandemic may have reduced the amount of time we spend in our vehicles, we still rely on these mechanical beasts to get us from point A to point B. Whether you're participating in ridesharing or taking shorter, more objective-driven drives and have long since said goodbye to the joyride, cars themselves haven't fundamentally changed and may still play an important role in your life.

So, isn't it about time you understood what's happening under the hood of your primary means of transportation? If not to prepare yourself in the event of a mechanical failure, at least to have knowledge of the rather powerful (and potentially dangerous) four-wheeled goliath you guide down congested roadways.

Under the hood of your car are a number of tubes, wires, and components that work together to propel the car forward. One of the most important pieces of the puzzle is the automatic transmission, which is part of the vehicle's drivetrain. You may have heard that the engine is the heart of the car, but without the transmission, that beating heart would serve no purpose. Let's take a moment to explore the inner workings of your car and see how the automatic transmission, a crucial part of what propels the vehicle forward, works.