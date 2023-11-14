Common Automatic Transmission Problems (And How To Diagnose Them)

Your car is a veritable water park of fluids and goops, from gasoline to wiper fluid to motor oil, each serving a particular purpose in the vehicle's overall operation. In the case of your automatic transmission, the vital fluid of choice is, of course, transmission fluid, which keeps the various moving parts of the gearbox cooled and lubricated as they shift, spin, and so on.

While transmission fluid can degrade from time and heat, but it doesn't burn off as oil; there's only supposed to be so much in there at a time. Therefore, if the fluid levels are low, that's an immediate red flag. The likely cause is a leak, possibly from a gasket or seal on the cooler lines. If you drive your car around and notice a small trail of reddish liquid behind you, that's transmission fluid falling out.

You can verify a fluid leak by checking your transmission's dipstick. If the stick measures low, fluid is somehow leaving the transmission. It's also possible that there's enough fluid, but it's been there too long and started to congeal. Fresh transmission fluid is reddish and smells faintly sweet, while expired fluid is more brownish and has a bit of a burning smell.