3 Maintenance Tips And Tricks For Classic VW Beetles

The Volkswagen Beetle dates back to World War II, when Adolf Hitler wanted a "people's car" and enlisted Ferdinand Porsche to design the Type I that was first imported to the United States in 1949. VW went on to sell more than 23 million units worldwide (via Volkswagen). The Type I Beetle was initially a primitive, underpowered rattletrap, but throughout its lifespan grew more powerful and gained features like fuel injection and an automatic transmission. It stayed in production until the late 1970s, and the model was revived as the New Beetle in 1998 with modern upgrades like air bags and a turbocharged engine.

The New Beetle had a two-decade run before VW dumped it from its lineup in 2019. Classic Type I Beetles are mechanically simple and remarkably easy to maintain, and there is substantial aftermarket parts support, along with a huge supply of Beetles in salvage yards around the world.

Classic Beetle engines also weigh less than 300 pounds, which makes an engine swap doable without an engine hoist. A well-maintained classic Beetle can give you years of fun, reliable cruising (although you won't be the fastest car on any road). Here are a few tips for maintaining a Type I Beetle that can help you get the most out of this timeless classic.