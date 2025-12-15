New CA Law Aims To Slash Gas Prices – But It Might Not Save Drivers Money

California consistently has the highest gas prices in the country. As of October 2025, drivers in the Golden State were paying on average $1.58 more per gallon than any other driver anywhere in the U.S., including Hawaii, which is often dinged as one of the most expensive states. There are several reasons why gas is sky-high there, including state taxes and additional fees, environmental compliance costs that can add more than $0.50 per gallon, and mandated special blends that are intended to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

The environmental initiatives seem logical and timely, but it's still a bitter pill to swallow for many state residents, especially considering that gas prices once hit almost $10 per gallon in certain parts of the state! In September 2025, state lawmakers passed a bill that allows the sale of E15, a blend of gasoline that contains 15% ethanol. This blend is sold in every other state, though the majority of gasoline sold in the U.S. is still E10, with 10% ethanol and 90% petroleum. A study by the University of California estimated that this fuel could lower gas prices in California by as much as $0.20 per gallon, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill in early October.

Despite passing and signing the bill, California still has roadblocks to full implementation of E15, and if it does hit gas stations permanently, its status as a potential "alternative fuel" could mean that it won't save drivers any pain at the pump.