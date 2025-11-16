California Pumps Are Getting Cheaper E15 Gas – But Will It Ruin Your Engine?

I'm semi-infamous in my neighborhood for almost exclusively driving classic cars. I've never actually owned anything newer than 25 years old, with most of my vehicles requiring varying degrees of TLC to keep running well. And with modern ethanol-based fuel being what it is, virtually none of the vehicles I drive are as happy with these ethanol fuels as they would be with straight unleaded. Sure, they'll run on E85, but not particularly well given that the engines weren't designed with ethanol in mind. But what about other, lighter blends, like E15 or the far more common E10?

E15 fuel is a relatively low-level blend of ethanol and gasoline, being approximately 10.5 to 15% ethanol by volume, hence the name. Unlike E85, which was designed for flex-fuel cars, E15 is approved for use in typical vehicles from 2001 or newer. Fuel stations are obliged to fill older model vehicles with straight gasoline or E10, which thankfully cuts down on my hunting around for decent fuel — while my classic Jeep Cherokee is extremely reliable, all the money I save at the garage goes straight into my fuel tank.

Let's say, though, that an attendant didn't get the memo. What about my 1996 Cherokee XJ, whose final model year was 2001? Would accidentally having it filled up with E15 ruin the engine? Not at all. Alright, what about my carbureted '73 Volkswagen? In that case, it may degrade various parts rather quickly due to the caustic effects of the fuel. In this article, I'll follow the fuel line from start to finish, discussing each potential fault in turn.