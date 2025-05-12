What Kind Of Gas Should You Put In A Classic Car And Why Does Choosing The Right Fuel Matter?

Classic cars have always had the public eye, with some even choosing them to be their daily drivers. If that's the case, you better be informed about what kind of fuel you need to use. The best fuel for most classic cars is ethanol-free gasoline (E0), preferably with a high octane rating like 91 or higher. This is because older engines were never designed to run on today's ethanol-blended fuels. Ethanol, even at 10%, can wreak havoc on vintage fuel systems. It corrodes metal, softens rubber, attracts water, and reduces power output. E0 gas avoids all that and causes fewer problems.

But finding ethanol-free gas isn't always easy. In the U.S., most stations only sell E10 (gasoline with 10% ethanol). For drivers who can't get E0, the next best option is premium fuel with the lowest ethanol content you can find, typically E5 or E10. Some owners add octane boosters or ethanol stabilizers, especially before long-term storage.

If your engine still has soft valve seats and was originally designed for leaded fuel, consider adding a lead substitute. These additives help prevent valve seat recession, especially important if you drive your classic regularly. Without it, long-term use of unleaded gas could eventually lead to valve damage. If your car's engine has been rebuilt or upgraded with hardened valve seats, this isn't as critical.

