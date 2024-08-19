Is Ethanol Really Bad For Your Car's Engine? What You Need To Know

With vehicles powered by electricity and alternative fuels like emission-reducing biodiesel becoming available to drivers everywhere, moves to lessen humanity's reliance on fossil fuels are starting to take root. Biofuels have, of course, long been part of the tricky renewable energy conversation, with ethanol being the bio option frequently referenced in such chats.

Advertisement

If you've yet to engage in the ethanol conversation, you may not realize that it is a biofuel derived largely from the fermentation of corn, wheat, grain sorghum, barley, and potatoes. You also may not realize that you've likely been pumping small amounts of it into your gas tank for years, as most gasoline sold in the U.S. has long been blended with at least 10% ethanol, and is occasionally blended up to 15%, with the latter fuel sometimes labeled Unleaded 88.

Over the years, the use of ethanol has often been a point of debate amongst those who support the use of biofuels and those who don't, in part because questions remain regarding its potential environmental impact. Depending on who you talk to, there may also be questions as to whether or not ethanol is bad for your vehicle's engine. Unfortunately, there does not appear to be an easy answer to that query, though it seems ethanol may be particularly damaging to engines made before 2001, as newer model cars are made with more ethanol-friendly materials. Here's everything you need to know about ethanol and your car engine.

Advertisement