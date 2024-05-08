Biodiesel Vs. Diesel: What's The Difference?

While the most common vehicles in the United States that use diesel engines are the large 18-wheelers that transport goods all across the country, that's not the case across the pond. In most of Europe, cars with diesel engines are a dime a dozen, comprising more than a third of those on the road. Unlike traditional gas-powered engines, diesel engines don't contain spark plugs. Instead, to obtain the explosion required by internal combustion engines to burn fuel and get the vehicle moving, diesel engines rely on compression. This adds some reliability to the engine as well as a better lifespan than regular gas-powered engines.

Diesel is already more efficient than gas, but there's always room for improvement. One of the ways scientists improved the way diesel fuel is used was by introducing a biodegradable alternative. Biodiesel fuel isn't a new idea. In 2005, manufacturers produced 25 million gallons of biodiesel fuel; in 2013, that number skyrocketed to 1.7 billion gallons.

Diesel fuel is refined from crude oil, just like traditional petroleum. And just like regular petroleum, diesel produces pollutants that burn off into the atmosphere. Biodiesel, on the other hand, is produced a little differently, and it may, in fact, surprise you. It's a relatively easy process that's gaining enough popularity that Boeing has set a goal to have all of its commercial aircraft exclusively use biofuel by 2030. So, what's so different about biodiesel fuel compared to diesel?