What Is Ethanol-Free Gas, And Should You Use It In Your Car?

If you're a casual driver and don't pay much mind to the specifics of fuel composition, filling up at the gas station can be confusing, especially if it's a new car. Whether you're topping off a humble sedan or gassing up a high-performance motorcycle, you've got to figure out what all of the octane ratings on the pumps mean, and consult your vehicle's manual to find the ideal fuel.

However, there's a bit of an outlier among most commercially available fuel, one that may not even be available at the pump. That mysterious fuel is ethanol-free gas, and if you can find it, it'll probably be more expensive than anything else on the pumps. As well, just like how premium fuels aren't automatically better than regular ones, there are a few shades to the matter of ethanol-free gas that you would do well to learn about before pulling out the pump handle and filling up ethanol-free.